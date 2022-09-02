With EPS Growth And More, Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Acadia Healthcare Company Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Acadia Healthcare Company has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. To the delight of shareholders, Acadia Healthcare Company's EPS soared from US$1.83 to US$3.05, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 67%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Acadia Healthcare Company achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 10% to US$2.4b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NasdaqGS:ACHC Earnings and Revenue History September 2nd 2022

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Acadia Healthcare Company's future EPS 100% free.

Are Acadia Healthcare Company Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$7.4b company like Acadia Healthcare Company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$132m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Should You Add Acadia Healthcare Company To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Acadia Healthcare Company has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Even so, be aware that Acadia Healthcare Company is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Although Acadia Healthcare Company certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

