With EPS Growth And More, A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide A. O. Smith with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

A. O. Smith's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. A. O. Smith managed to grow EPS by 10% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for A. O. Smith remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 20% to US$3.9b. That's a real positive.

Are A. O. Smith Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since A. O. Smith has a market capitalisation of US$7.6b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. With a whopping US$61m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations between US$4.0b and US$12b, like A. O. Smith, the median CEO pay is around US$8.6m.

A. O. Smith's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$6.9m in the year leading up to December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is A. O. Smith Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for A. O. Smith is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for A. O. Smith, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. Now, you could try to make up your mind on A. O. Smith by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

