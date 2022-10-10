With EPS Growth And More, 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is 1st Source Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. 1st Source managed to grow EPS by 12% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Our analysis has highlighted that 1st Source's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While we note 1st Source achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 5.4% to US$339m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for 1st Source.

Are 1st Source Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's good to see 1st Source insiders walking the walk, by spending US$205k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Daniel Fitzpatrick for US$94k worth of shares, at about US$47.14 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for 1st Source bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$377m. Coming in at 32% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Chris Murphy, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between US$400m and US$1.6b, like 1st Source, the median CEO pay is around US$4.1m.

1st Source's CEO took home a total compensation package of US$2.0m in the year prior to December 2021. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does 1st Source Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for 1st Source is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with 1st Source , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, 1st Source isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

