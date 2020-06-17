With economy reopening, Turkey to halt worker pay system

ISTANBUL, June 17 (Reuters) - Turkey, which reopened its economy this month after a coronavirus-related lockdown, will de-activate a temporary pay system used over the past three months to top up workers' lost wages, the labour minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking to state-owned Anadolu news agency, Zehra Zumrut Selcuk said 400,000 people had left the so-called short labour pay system in the past 10 days. She said the system could be replaced by other incentives instead.

More than 3.5 million have benefited from the system, data from the ministry shows.

(Reporting by Birsen Altayli, Ceyda Caglayan and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

