With Dorman Products, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DORM)) price down 8.9% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$26m worth of shares earlier this year.

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$26m worth of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) stock at an average sell price of US$102 during the past year. The company's market valuation decreased by US$299m after the stock price dropped 8.9% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Dorman Products Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder & Executive Chairman, Steven Berman, for US$17m worth of shares, at about US$99.00 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$96.75. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Dorman Products insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:DORM Insider Trading Volume January 21st 2022

Insiders at Dorman Products Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Dorman Products. Specifically, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing Jeffery Darby ditched US$264k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Dorman Products Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Dorman Products insiders own 16% of the company, currently worth about US$499m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dorman Products Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Dorman Products stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Dorman Products is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Dorman Products.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

