With diversity efforts under fire, NY bar gives blueprint for the legal profession

By Karen Sloan and Sara Merken

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The New York State Bar Association on Wednesday offered an industrywide blueprint for maintaining and increasing the ranks of law students, judges, and attorneys from groups that have traditionally been underrepresented within the legal profession while staying within the bounds of the law.

Its report comes three months after the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision barring race-conscious college admissions, and mere weeks after two major law firms were sued over their diversity fellowship programs.

The New York bar's Task Force on Advancing Diversity recommended that law schools move away from standardized testing and from prioritizing grade-point averages in admissions, and it said schools should consider a broader range of criteria to help identify strong candidates.

Courts should promote judgeships as viable career opportunities for attorneys of all backgrounds and develop strategic plans to bolster diversity, the task force said.

The New Your State Bar Association convened the 50-member task force in June. It was co-chaired by former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Brad Karp, chair of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The task force also included 15 law firm chairs and three law school deans.

While law schools are now grappling with how best to admit students in the wake of the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision, a group founded by the conservative activist Edward Blum has sued two major U.S. law firms over fellowships they offer to promote diversity.

Together, those developments have placed unprecedented pressure on longstanding legal diversity initiatives.

Johnson cautioned at a press conference Wednesday that the issue of diversity in higher education and the private sector will be litigated for years.

Considering applicants’ socioeconomic status and where they went to high school are some examples of how law schools can bring in diverse classes without directly considering race, the report says, while boosting financial aid will make a legal education accessible to a broader range of potential students.

Law firms and companies should form partnerships with clients that focus on diversity, according to the report.

“The [Supreme Court’s affirmative action] decision is a setback for preserving the benefits that flow from fostering diversity in our university classrooms,” the report reads. “It is also a call to action for those committed to the principles of [diversity, equity and inclusion].”

