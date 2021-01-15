With Democrats In Control, How Far Will Biden Get With His Housing Plan?

This story is part of a series on the new Biden administration and what he has planned for his first 100 days—and beyond.

Housing shortcomings in the U.S. are plentiful and diverse, from a Covid-driven renter eviction crisis to over-restrictive zoning laws that artificially drive up land values and make it nearly impossible for entry-level buyers to afford a home.

Some solutions might lie in a massive $640 billion plan proposed by President-elect Joe Biden to address those issues—which is, incidentally, more than Taiwan’s annual gross domestic product in 2020.

To compound the nation’s housing problems, Covid-19 has forced millions of Americans to deal with housing insecurity through job loss and health emergencies. With an eviction moratorium deadline looming, Biden is facing urgent housing needs that need to be tackled on Day 1.

Biden Wants Eviction Moratorium Extended Through September

On Thursday, Biden announced a sweeping plan to address the housing crisis, loss of income and myriad other hardships wrought by Covid: the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. The plan, which includes $1,600 stimulus checks for many Americans, is designed to pack a big punch in three areas: health, relief and stimulus.

For people facing housing insecurity, this plan offers both immediate and longer-term relief. Here are some key proposals for renters and homeowners:

Extended moratoriums: Both eviction and foreclosure moratoriums would be extended until September 30, 2021.

Both eviction and foreclosure moratoriums would be extended until September 30, 2021. New rental assistance: The plan calls for $30 billion in rental and critical energy and water assistance for hard-hit individuals and families.

The plan calls for $30 billion in rental and critical energy and water assistance for hard-hit individuals and families. Aid to the homeless: Biden wants $5 billion in funds directed to experiencing homelessness.

Biden wants $5 billion in funds directed to experiencing homelessness. Legal assistance: The aid would be directed to households facing eviction or foreclosure.

Some Republican lawmakers already have objected, saying the plan either will take too long to pass or is a bailout for Democratic states. “(Biden) knows the plan he outlined tonight can’t pass “quickly” & will delay the 2k for hard hit Americans,” U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted after the announcement. “ Let’s get the extra money to people first.”

The bill would need nearly full support from Democrats in the House of Representatives and every Democratic vote in the Senate to pass, otherwise it would require Republican support.

Looking Beyond the Covid Crisis

The 2020 presidential election was the first time Mary Cunningham, vice president of metropolitan housing and communities policy at the Urban Institute, saw housing issues get the much-needed attention they deserved in a major election—a hopeful sign that some of the broken and underfunded housing programs will start to get help.

“Congress took so long to come through for renters, it shows you how much attention they give to people who are underhoused; we need to make real change here where 500,000 people aren’t homeless on any given night,” she says.

Housing policy experts lauded Biden’s housing agenda as aggressive and sweeping when he introduced it in February 2020. They also deemed it a “wish list” unlikely to be approved by a divided Congress—but that doesn’t mean that the entire plan is doomed.

With a 50-50 Senate split and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris soon to hold the deciding vote (the vice president breaks any Senate ties), this isn’t great news for Biden’s housing agenda. In order to get some of his ideas from paper to reality, Biden needs unanimous support from Democratic lawmakers.

There are some proposals that don’t require Congressional approval. The Biden administration, for example, could unilaterally reinstate Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) rules the Trump administration rolled back.

What a New HUD Secretary Means

Biden tapped Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) as HUD secretary. Policy experts say they are optimistic Fudge will make needed changes.

“I think Marcia Fudge is a really good choice,” says David Dworkin, president and chief executive officer of the National Housing Conference. “As the former mayor of an inner ring suburb (Warrensville Heights, Ohio), she brings something no housing insider brings, which is the understanding of what it’s like to be the consumer of HUD’s products.”

Fudge already has met with housing groups to learn more about the challenges she’ll face should the Senate approve her appointment. Fudge’s initial efforts show “she’s willing to listen and put in the work,” Dworkin says.

Here’s what we can expect (and what we might have to wait on) in terms of housing issues in the first 100 days of Biden’s presidency:

3 Housing Issues the Biden Administration Could Tackle

1. Fair Housing Rule Reinstatement

The Trump administration rolled back or watered down several rules around fair and equitable access to housing, which will be up to HUD to reinstate—but these changes won’t require congressional approval. These rules include the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule and the Equal Access Rule.

Biden has repeatedly said he would restore the Obama administration’s AFFH rule, which holds cities receiving HUD dollars accountable for discriminatory housing practices in their areas and asks that they come up with a plan to dismantle them.

HUD also altered the Equal Access Rule to empower homeless shelters that are single-sex or sex-segregated facilities receiving HUD dollars to deny access to transgender people. Biden plans to eliminate this practice as outlined in his LGBTQ policy plan.

“As president, Biden will secure the passage of the Equality Act, ensuring that no president can ever again single-handedly roll back civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ individuals, including in housing and homeless shelters,” his policy proposal outlines.

2. Section 8 Funding Reform

Housing goals that require money will be harder to put into action because Congress needs to approve them. Fully funding the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, so that everyone who is eligible will receive vouchers is one such example of a “longer-term, heavier lift that will take time to push through Congress,” says Cunningham.

The budget for Section 8 funding in 2020 was $23.9 billion, but only about 1 in 4 households that qualify for Section 8 received assistance due to underfunding. This means the Section 8 budget would have to expand by nearly $72 billion to accommodate all eligible households.

“Section 8 is egregiously underfunded and sometimes those vouchers don’t go very far,” says Stuart Gabriel, professor of finance and director at the Richard S. Ziman Center for Real Estate at UCLA.

Dworkin believes Fudge will make Section 8 a high priority, but he admits it won’t be easy to get through Congress.

3. Large-Scale Zoning Reform

Reforming zoning laws that make building multifamily homes in areas facing severe housing shortages difficult is another serious problem, but one that won’t be easy to solve, experts say.

Biden outlined several strategies to incentive cities and states to reform restrictive and burdensome zoning laws, including requiring all states that receive federal Community Development Block Grants or Surface Transportation Block Grants funds “to develop a strategy for inclusionary zoning.”

The most important strategy Biden laid out was tying transportation dollars to zoning laws. Biden said he would direct Secretaries of Housing and Urban Development and Transportation to amend eligible federal grant programs by adding zoning reform as a requirement.

Policy experts have suggested withholding transportation and infrastructure funds from municipalities that make it impossible for new homes to be built because of rigid zoning laws would be one of the more powerful tools the government has. Critics of these laws say they artificially drive up land prices and subsidize the wealth of existing homeowners, who continually vote down expanded zoning rules.

Lawmakers have tried to push cities to reform laws that prohibit construction of multifamily housing, which would increase the stock of necessary affordable housing throughout the U.S. In 2019, three federal bills were introduced that would tie federal funding to loosening of zoning laws, including the YIMBY Act, the Build More Housing Near Transit Act and the Place to Prosper Act.

“The funding that would be most effective would be transportation dollars,” says Dan Bertolet, housing policy director at Sightline, a Seattle-based policy think tank. “If you want to incentivize local governments to change zoning, you need a pretty big hammer. The problem with wealthy neighborhoods is that they don’t need HUD dollars, but they would care about transportation dollars, which includes their roads.”

Passing a robust law that threatens the home equity of voters is a risky move that will certainly take time and finesse to get through Congress. However, as housing affordability is now affecting middle- and upper-middle-class taxpayers, the pressure to make serious reform is on.

