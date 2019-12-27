With Culp at the Helm, GE Stock Is Built for a Banner 2020

Fear can destroy a stock in seconds, but it can also create a wealth of opportunity if you know when to buy it. Just months ago, General Electric (NYSE:GE) plunged after whistleblower Harry Markopolos said GE was hiding financial problems and would have to raise insurance reserves. GE stock since has started to make its way back, but it has done so under a cloud.

That, along with falling cash flows, mounting debt, a slashed dividend, and a boot from the Dow Jones, and restructuring has been discouraging.ÃÂ However, since bottoming out at $7.90 in August, investors are more confident than ever.

Analysts are Still Bullish on GE Stock

Granted, GEÃ¢ÂÂs path to recovery may be a long one, but IÃ¢ÂÂm seeing positive signs of growth.

Plus, with an argument that GE can de-leverage itself, the analyst also noted that GE could see earnings growth of 12% in 2020, and up to 29% by 2021, with industrial free cash flow tripling to about $2.3 billion by 2020.

Two, CEO Larry Culp has also indicated better days ahead. ÃÂ After releasing Q3 results, GE also raised its guidance for 2019 FCF and says its industrial business could bring in up to $2 billion for the year.

In short, GE stock is in the midst of a solid turnaround with Culp.ÃÂ While itÃ¢ÂÂll take plenty of patience for the stock to return to its former highs around $30, the recovery has begun.

The Bottom Line on GE Stock

With many negatives now in the rearview mirror and a cash-conscious CEO at the helm, I strongly believe the GE stock can stage quite a recovery, with patience.ÃÂ In my opinion, this is a great time to buy and hold GE stock for the long-term. In short, set it and forget it.

