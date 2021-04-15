With COVID Still Front and Center, WFH Stocks and ‘CLOU’ Keep Climbing

The work from home dynamic of the capital markets was reinforced Tuesday as news of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause broke, a stark reminder that the country is not out of the woods yet. The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) gained close to 2% during Tuesday's trading session.

"Injections of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine came to a sudden halt across the country on Tuesday after federal health agencies called for a pause in the vaccine’s use as they examine a rare blood-clotting disorder that emerged in six recipients," as reported by the New York Times. "All six were women between the ages of 18 and 48, and all developed the illness within one to three weeks of vaccination. One woman in Virginia died, and a second woman in Nebraska has been hospitalized in critical condition."

"More than seven million people in the United States have received Johnson & Johnson shots so far, and another 10 million doses have been shipped out to the states, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the article added.

Meanwhile, the governmental powers that be didn't waste any time in responding to the six cases. A pause in the vaccine distribution came in quick order.

“We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Peter Marks, the director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, and Dr. Anne Schuchat, the principal deputy director of the C.D.C., said in a joint statement. “Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare.”

CLOU seeks to track the Indxx Global Cloud Computing Index. The fund holds a basket of companies that stand to benefit from the continuing proliferation of cloud computing technology and services. CLOU gives ETF investors:

High Growth Potential : CLOU enables investors to access high growth potential through companies that are positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing technology.

: CLOU enables investors to access high growth potential through companies that are positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing technology. An Unconstrained Approach : CLOU’s composition transcends classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications by tracking an emerging theme.

: CLOU’s composition transcends classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications by tracking an emerging theme. ETF Efficiency: In a single trade, CLOU delivers access to dozens of companies with high exposure to the cloud computing theme.

Another Work from Home Play

As the world continues to be powered by the internet of things (IoT), the heightened risk of a cyber attack remains, opening up more opportunity for ETFs like the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG).

BUG seeks to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Indxx Cybersecurity Index. As technology improves, cybersecurity threats increase — a byproduct of growing reliance on cloud computing.

