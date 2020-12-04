With Consumer Purchasing Confidence At 3-Month Low, Can We Really Spend Our Way Out Of The Recession?

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, but Americans may not be as cheerful this year as retailers hope.

Purchasing confidence hit its lowest point for the last three months this week, according to the latest Forbes Advisor-Ipsos U.S. Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker. Only 39% of respondents reported being more comfortable making household purchases than they were six months ago, compared to 61% who felt less comfortable.

The weekly survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer sentiment over time.

This reticence to spend may already be impacting holiday shopping revenues—which in turn could slow economic recovery.

Shoppers spent 14% less over the five-day Thanksgiving shopping weekend than they did last year, according to data from the National Retail Federation (NRF).

“The near-term concern is the long shadow cast on the economy by the surging virus and expiring government support,” NRF chief economist Jack Kleinhenz said in a statement. “Every virus indicator across the United States is elevated and accelerated, which could pump the brakes on the momentum we have seen and have consequences for spending.”

Americans Continue To Hold Off On Big Purchases

In the early weeks of the pandemic, the Ipsos survey found that Americans unsurprisingly were spooked out of making big purchases like a home or car. However, that willingness to spend has not fully returned even as the economy has falteringly improved. Sales for new and existing homes have bounced back since the spring, but vehicle sales have not yet returned to normal levels for this time of year.

Strong demand for homes, aided by record low mortgage rates, has driven prices higher even amid the national recession. While good for sellers, higher home prices may price out some would-be buyers with modest incomes, and has potential to further exacerbate the shortage of affordable housing in the U.S.

Ongoing Jobs Insecurity May Curb Desire to Spend

If you are worried about whether you or a family member will have a job next month, you may be already battening down the hatches.

Since the summer, about half of respondents have reported each week that they, a family member or a personal acquaintance will lose their job in the next six months due to the economy. This measure of optimism—or lack thereof—has stagnated as Congress and the White House have failed to produce another relief bill. With rising infection rates across the country and repeat business shutdowns to limit the spread of the virus, many might fear for their economic security, prompting them to spend less than they might otherwise during the holiday season.

Last week, 712,000 people filed initial unemployment claims, a decrease of 75,000 from the week prior. But more than 20 million people claimed unemployment benefits in mid-November, compared to about 1.6 million in the same week in 2019. Additional federal unemployment benefits are ending this month, leaving those Americans firmly in the lurch until Congress approves more stimulus spending.

Leaders in Congress are once again discussing the terms of a potential second stimulus package, but it’s not yet clear what would be included in a relief bill that would satisfy players on both sides of the aisle.

Survey methodology: Ipsos, which surveyed 966 respondents online on Dec. 1 and 2, provided the results exclusively to Forbes Advisor. The survey is conducted weekly to track consumer sentiment over time, using a series of 11 questions to determine whether consumers feel positively or negatively about the current state of the economy and where it looks to be going in the future.

