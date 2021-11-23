With Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 68.2x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Chipotle Mexican Grill certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Chipotle Mexican Grill's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 197% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 274% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 24% per annum during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 11% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Chipotle Mexican Grill's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Chipotle Mexican Grill's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Chipotle Mexican Grill maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

A lot of potential risks can sit within a company's balance sheet. Our free balance sheet analysis for Chipotle Mexican Grill with six simple checks will allow you to discover any risks that could be an issue.

If you're unsure about the strength of Chipotle Mexican Grill's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

