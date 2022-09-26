With Carrier Global Corporation's (NYSE:CARR)) price down 6.1% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$560k worth of shares earlier this year.

Over the past year, insiders sold US$560k worth of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) stock at an average price of US$56.05 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. After the stock price dropped 6.1% last week, the company's market value declined by US$2.0b, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Carrier Global

The President of Fire & Security, Jurgen Timperman, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$560k worth of shares at a price of US$56.05 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$36.11. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Jurgen Timperman was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:CARR Insider Trading Volume September 26th 2022

I will like Carrier Global better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Carrier Global Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.1% of Carrier Global shares, worth about US$29m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Carrier Global Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Carrier Global insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Carrier Global insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Carrier Global has 4 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

But note: Carrier Global may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.