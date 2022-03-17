With budget on the mend, Australia's Treasurer woos voters

SYDNEY, March 18 (Reuters) - A rebounding economy has allowed Australia's Treasurer to flag an improving budget bottom line even as he prepares handouts to help offset surging petrol prices, a hot button issue ahead of an election expected in May.

Setting out his stall for the budget on March 29, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Friday said the deficit for 2021/22 would be smaller than first forecast thanks to rising employment and higher prices for key commodity exports.

"It will show a substantial improvement to the budget bottom line - the product of more Australians in work and fewer Australians on welfare," he said in a pre-budget speech.

As recently as December the deficit had been forecast at A$98.9 billion, but since then unemployment had fallen unexpectedly rapidly to a 14-year low of 4.0% while resource prices had ballooned amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Prices for iron ore and coal in particular are far above forecasts and are huge export earners for Australia.

The windfall has provided room for the Liberal National government to offer sweeteners to voters smarting from increases in the cost of living, even while promising to bring down debt.

Petrol prices have spiked to record highs and inflation in general is running at the fastest pace since 2013.

"There will be initiatives to address the cost of living over and above what we've already announced," Frydenberg told ABC television in an interview.

After 10 years in power the government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison is trailing badly in opinion polls, which are projecting victory by the opposition Labor Party.

Polls have been wrong before, however, famously tipping a resounding defeat for Morrison in the last election.

Keen to promote the economic recovery, Frydenberg promised that debt and deficits could be brought under control without much pain for voters.

"A sharp and sudden tightening in the fiscal settings would likely be counter-productive," he said. "By growing our economy we can maintain a steady and declining ratio of debt to GDP even without running surpluses."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.