With Blockchain-Based ETF and Digital Yuan, China Advancing in Blockchain

By Landon Manning

A new exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up for regulatory approval in China, planning to track the performance of a variety of blockchain-related companies.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) disclosed on December 24, 2019, that Penghua Fund, an asset management company based in Shenzhen, China, has formally filed an application to begin offering investors an ETF product pinned to the performance of companies affiliated in various ways with the blockchain industry. The collection of stocks themselves has been tracked by one of China’s largest stock exchanges, also based in the city of Shenzhen.

As Shanghai Securities News (SSN), a Chinese finance-oriented news outlet reported on December 26, 2019, Penghua Fund’s product will be the “first real blockchain-themed fund in China” if the CSRC decides to approve its petition. The paper also noted that this ETF will track companies with a diverse range of presences in the blockchain space, including not only blockchain-based services and novel applications of distributed ledger technology, but also a number of hardware manufacturers in Shenzhen. Although there is still no news as to whether or not the CSRC will approve Penghua’s application at the time of writing, SSN claimed that its stock has been performing well since the announcement.

This new development from Penghua is just one of the ways that entities in China have been making moves in the world of blockchain technology. Although China has become a veritable juggernaut in cryptocurrency mining, there has also been building evidence that China’s government is looking to disrupt the space.

Dubbing it a “Bitcoin-Killer,” Forbes reported on December 30, 2019, that the country has made progress in its development of a “digital yuan.” Mu Changchun, head of the People’s Bank of China’s digital currency research institute, went on record in the South China Morning Post to confirm the release of China’s own digital asset in the near future.

This currency will be “a digital form of the yuan,” Mu claimed. “The currency is not for speculation. It is different to Bitcoin or stable tokens, which can be used for speculation or require the support of a basket of currencies.”

Other than that, however, additional specifications for this new asset remain largely shrouded in secret. It is unknown, for example, if the value of this asset will be somehow set directly by the Chinese government, and whether this will mean a peg based around the fiat yuan or some other marker of value.

Still, despite this lack of concrete information, it seems clear that a proper commitment from the Chinese government into the creation of a state-backed asset could have major implications for the entire crypto space worldwide. The first attempt at a state-backed digital currency was created by Venezuela, a small economy that has been rocked by fluctuations in the price of oil and a wave of international sanctions. Nevertheless, the asset is still seeing use by citizens after a tenacious government campaign to keep it relevant.

As Bloomberg clarified on December 30, 2019, the resources available to the Chinese government are far, far more substantial than Venezuela’s if it wishes to make its own digital asset a success.

“The digital yuan,” it claimed, “which may be on offer as soon as 2020, will be fully backed by the central bank of the world’s second-largest economy, drawing its value from the Chinese state’s ability to impose taxes in perpetuity.”

