With Blink Charging Co.'s (NASDAQ:BLNK)) price down 11% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$22m worth of shares earlier this year.

Over the past year, insiders sold US$22m worth of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock at an average price of US$41.00 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. After the stock price dropped 11% last week, the company's market value declined by US$127m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Blink Charging

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder, Michael Farkas, for US$22m worth of shares, at about US$41.00 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$23.85). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Michael Farkas was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Blink Charging insiders own 14% of the company, currently worth about US$137m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Blink Charging Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Blink Charging, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Blink Charging and we suggest you have a look.

