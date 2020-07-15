With Bitcoin Stuck in the Doldrums, Altcoins Continue to Rally

Bitcoin is still consolidating with no clear direction in sight, but some alternative cryptocurrencies like Chainlinkâs LINK token and Aaveâs LEND are soaring.Â

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market value, is trading near $9,240 at press time, representing moderate losses on a 24-hour basis.

The cryptocurrency has spent a better part of the last two months trading the narrow range of $9,000â$10,000.

The prolonged consolidation has pushed a key volatility metric to its lowest level since November 2018.

A big move could happen soon, possibly on the higher side, as on-chain data is painting a bullish picture.Â

The seven-day moving average of the number of active bitcoin addresses has risen to a 2.5-year high of 478,669, as per data source Glassnode, likely indicating increased demand for the cryptocurrency.Â

The percentage of bitcoin that hasnât moved in a year also jumped to a new record high of 62.12% on Tuesday â a sign of strong investor confidence in the cryptocurrencyâs long-term prospects.Â

Chainlink

LINK, an Ethereum ERC-20 standard token used to pay for services on the decentralized oracle network Chainlink, has risen by over 10% in the past 24 hours.

LINK is now trading above $8.15 â up 78% on a month-to-date basis and up 364% for 2020.Â

The token seems to be benefiting from the buzz around decentralized finance (DeFi).

LINKâs trading volumeÂ has now surpassed that of EthereumâsÂ ether token to become the third most traded cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours, as per Messari.

With linkâs price rising by over 300% this year, all 168,160 addresses currently holding the token are âin-the-moneyâ or making a profit on their investments, according to IntoTheBlock, a blockchain intelligence company.Â

Aave

Lend token, the native cryptocurrency of the decentralized lending platform Aave, and decentralized technology platform Ontologyâs ONT token have also gained over 10% in the past 24 hours.

Aaveâs Lend token has increased by over 1200% so far this year due to a rapid increase in usage since the launch of mainnet in January.Â

As reported Monday, altcoins in general are performing well while bitcoin languishes.

The FTX exchangeâs index of 50 low-capitalization cryptocurrencies, the so-calledÂ Shitcoin Index, is up 111% so far this year.

Disclosure:Â The author holds no cryptocurrency assetsÂ at the time of writing.

