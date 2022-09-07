With AptarGroup, Inc.'s (NYSE:ATR)) price down 3.6% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$689k worth of shares earlier this year.

Insiders at AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) sold US$689k worth of stock at an average price of US$113 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market valuation decreased by US$243m after the stock price dropped 3.6% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AptarGroup

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President of Aptar Food + Beverage, Heidi Tlili, sold US$560k worth of shares at a price of US$112 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$100. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

AptarGroup insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:ATR Insider Trading Volume September 7th 2022

AptarGroup Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at AptarGroup. Specifically, President of Aptar Food + Beverage Heidi Tlili ditched US$560k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.6% of AptarGroup shares, worth about US$41m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AptarGroup Insiders?

An insider sold AptarGroup shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for AptarGroup you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

