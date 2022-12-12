With an 8% Yield, Is EPR Properties a Bargain or a Trap?

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) has a rare combination of a high dividend yield and lots of room to grow, but it isn't exactly a low-risk stock. In this video, Fool.com contributors Tyler Crowe and Matt Frankel, CFP, discuss the bull and bear cases for EPR to help you make an informed decision.

**Stock prices are from Dec. 7, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 11, 2022.

