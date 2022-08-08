With AMC Networks Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMCX)) price down 5.2% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$800k worth of shares earlier this year.

By selling US$800k worth of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) stock at an average sell price of US$40.00 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. After the stock price dropped 5.2% last week, the company's market value declined by US$68m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AMC Networks

The Executive VP & General Counsel, James Gallagher, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$800k worth of shares at a price of US$40.00 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$28.93. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. James Gallagher was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AMCX Insider Trading Volume August 8th 2022

Does AMC Networks Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that AMC Networks insiders own 6.9% of the company, worth about US$86m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AMC Networks Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded AMC Networks shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at AMC Networks in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for AMC Networks and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

