With Adobe Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADBE)) price down 8.3% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$35m worth of shares earlier this year.

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$35m worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock at an average sell price of US$577 during the past year. The company's market worth decreased by US$16b over the past week after the stock price dropped 8.3%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Adobe Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO, Shantanu Narayen, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$25m worth of shares at a price of US$622 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$371). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, Adobe insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:ADBE Insider Trading Volume September 2nd 2022

Insiders At Adobe Have Sold Stock Recently

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Adobe, over the last three months. Senior VP Mark Garfield divested only US$33k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Does Adobe Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Adobe insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$464m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Adobe Insiders?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Adobe insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

