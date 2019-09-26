With a quarter to go, the 2019 IPO market has raised more proceeds than all of 2018

As of today, the 2019 IPO market has raised nearly $48 billion in year-to-date proceeds, surpassing the 2018 IPO market as it heads into the fourth quarter. Despite a lower year-over-year deal count, there have been roughly the same number of billion-dollar-plus IPOs in 2019 thus far as there were in all of 2018. The deals have been larger, too; the average size of a billion-dollar deal in 2019 has been $3.0 billion, almost double 2018’s $1.6 billion average.



Below, we show the total proceeds raised in the IPO market each year since 2010.



