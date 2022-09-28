With a Focus on Local Economies, Dime Bank Invests in Community

“A local bank is only as strong as its community…we are the boots on the ground,” said Dime Bank CEO, Kevin O’Connor, speaking about his pride in Dime’s investment in the success of local economies. Nasdaq sat down with O’Connor as part of our Heartbeat of America campaign, discussing the importance of uplifting small businesses, fulfilling the dreams of new and eager entrepreneurs and Dime’s critical action in providing much needed COVID relief.

Helping small businesses get off the ground is part of Dime Bank’s mission to be the most trusted financial institution. For O’Connor, that means not just being a source of capital, but a partner and financial advisor, playing a key role in each business’s success.

In 2017, Dime furthered that commitment, announcing a move to focus heavily on uplifting new entrepreneurs and small businesses with its approval as a Small Business Administration (SBA) lender.

Dime’s turn to work with mostly start-up businesses is a source of pride for O’Connor because it allows Dime to actively participate in fulfilling the dreams of new and local entrepreneurs.

“A lot of the SBA transactions are people that work for somebody and say, ‘I can do this and I'm going to go out on my own.’ And they go do that. They hire people, they take chances, and we provide that path from being an employee to an employer,” said O’Connor.

In 2020, while attending a local charity dinner at Primi Italian Steakhouse in West Islip, O’Connor struck up a conversation with the owner, Frank Bono, a young restauranteur looking to expand Primi into a premier dining venue.

A Long Island local himself, Bono’s grandmother spent her life running a small Italian restaurant in West Babylon. When she retired, Bono remembers her lavish dinner parties, bringing extended family and the community together for premium Italian cuisine. It enticed him to join the restaurant business at 18.

“The community certainly missed it when she left. That’s why everybody who comes into Primi looking for a donation gets something, whether it’s a gift card or gift basket…We host events, we raise money…We play a very active role here,” said Bono.

Bono found success opening restaurants with a hospitality group after graduating from St. John the Baptist High school in West Islip. At 25, with hopes of laying down roots in his home community, he opened Primi. “I grew up 3 minutes from where the restaurant is now. I've driven past this building, probably a hundred times a month as a little kid,” said Bono.

After seven years in business, Bono was looking to expand Primi, hire more workers, and provide more equity and mobility for his staff.

Contrary to his previous banking relationships, Bono found Dime was offering something more. “It was that very hands-on, community approach. Other places were saying that they were community focused but not spearheading and nurturing my growth. Dime really took it to the next level. They helped us grow and blossom after [the shutdowns],” said Bono.

With Dime’s help, Bono was granted an SBA loan that allowed him to buy the building that houses Primi. But Dime didn’t stop there. They established a partnership with Bono that would finance the construction of Primi’s ambitious expansion: an interior remodel, kitchen upgrades and a 40-seat extension that will include a fully covered patio for local diners.

“Dime’s focus on small business gives those businesses lots of opportunities,” said Bono. “If I had access to the capital that I have now when I started, I could have been five, six, seven years ahead of myself.”

Dime’s partnership with Primi is one example of a time-tested relationship in the local New York area. In 2020, when COVID shut down local economies, Dime recognized the struggle small businesses were facing.

“We were all sitting around asking, ‘How can I help? What can I do? I'm not a nurse. I'm not a doctor,’” said O’Connor.

Dime immediately jumped into action. Before Pay-check Protection Program (PPP) loans were released by the federal government, Dime offered their own emergency loan program that helped businesses keep their workers and stay afloat during the shutdowns.

When PPP loans were approved, Dime was one of the first and most proficient banks at delivering much needed aid to the local businesses they serve.

“We were small enough to be nimble, but big enough to have the bandwidth,” said O’Connor.

Dime was just behind big banks like Chase in the amount of PPP loans it distributed, with $1.5 billion dollars funneled to its small business clients, according to O’Connor.

“It’s one of the proudest things I've ever done in my career,” said O’Connor.

Alongside financial relief during COVID shutdowns and capital for local expansions like Primi, Dime continues a long relationship of community uplift and support throughout New York.

Today, they continue to be a partner in the revitalization of Patchogue, Long Island, helping to open main street restaurants like Birdies, Catch, RHUM among others.

“We recognize that the value of our business is built on the value of the economies and the communities that we serve,” said O’Connor. “I'm very proud and I appreciate the opportunity to say that.”