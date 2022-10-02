With a 67% stake, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) insiders have a lot riding on the company

If you want to know who really controls Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 67% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Meihua International Medical Technologies regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Meihua International Medical Technologies. NasdaqGM:MHUA Ownership Breakdown October 2nd 2022

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Meihua International Medical Technologies?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Meihua International Medical Technologies, for yourself, below. NasdaqGM:MHUA Earnings and Revenue Growth October 2nd 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Meihua International Medical Technologies. Our data shows that Yongjun Liu is the largest shareholder with 67% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Meihua International Medical Technologies

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means they own US$96m worth of shares in the US$144m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 33% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Meihua International Medical Technologies. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

