With a 42% stake, Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) insiders have a lot riding on the company

A look at the shareholders of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 42% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Tattooed Chef regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Tattooed Chef. NasdaqCM:TTCF Ownership Breakdown September 30th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tattooed Chef?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Tattooed Chef. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Tattooed Chef, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NasdaqCM:TTCF Earnings and Revenue Growth September 30th 2022

Tattooed Chef is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Salvatore Galletti with 37% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are UMB Capital Corporation and BlackRock, Inc., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 3.8%.

On looking further, we found that 50% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Tattooed Chef

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Tattooed Chef, Inc.. Insiders have a US$172m stake in this US$413m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 36% stake in Tattooed Chef. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Tattooed Chef better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Tattooed Chef (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.