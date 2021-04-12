With A 29% Price Drop For Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) You'll Still Get What You Pay For

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares have retraced a considerable 29% in the last month, reversing a fair amount of their solid recent performance. Looking at the bigger picture, even after this poor month the stock is up 72% in the last year.

Although its price has dipped substantially, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 22x, you may still consider Viomi Technology as a stock to potentially avoid with its 25.3x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Viomi Technology hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:VIOT Price Based on Past Earnings April 12th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Viomi Technology.

How Is Viomi Technology's Growth Trending?

Viomi Technology's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 41%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 114% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 26% during the coming year according to the two analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 21%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Viomi Technology is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Viomi Technology's P/E hasn't come down all the way after its stock plunged. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Viomi Technology's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for Viomi Technology that we have uncovered.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

