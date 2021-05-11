With A 28% Price Drop For Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) You'll Still Get What You Pay For

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 28% share price drop in the last month. Still, a bad month hasn't completely ruined the past year with the stock gaining 36%, which is great even in a bull market.

Even after such a large drop in price, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Advanced Energy Industries' P/E ratio of 21.1x, since the median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio in the United States is also close to 20x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Advanced Energy Industries certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

NasdaqGS:AEIS Price Based on Past Earnings May 11th 2021

How Is Advanced Energy Industries' Growth Trending?

Advanced Energy Industries' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 161% gain to the company's bottom line. EPS has also lifted 9.4% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 16% each year as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 15% per year, which is not materially different.

With this information, we can see why Advanced Energy Industries is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Advanced Energy Industries' P/E

Advanced Energy Industries' plummeting stock price has brought its P/E right back to the rest of the market. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Advanced Energy Industries' analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook is contributing to its current P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings won't throw up any surprises. It's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

