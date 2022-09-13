With 89% institutional ownership, Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) is a favorite amongst the big guns

A look at the shareholders of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 89% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings. NYSE:SPGS Ownership Breakdown September 13th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NYSE:SPGS Earnings and Revenue Growth September 13th 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Simon Property Group, Inc. with 20% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 4.0% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.4% by the third-largest shareholder.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 14 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc.. It seems the board members have no more than US$737k worth of shares in the US$424m company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings you should be aware of, and 3 of them are a bit unpleasant.

