With 86% ownership, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) boasts of strong institutional backing

A look at the shareholders of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 86% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. NYSE:RBA Ownership Breakdown October 2nd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NYSE:RBA Earnings and Revenue Growth October 2nd 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Massachusetts Financial Services Company with 6.8% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.4% and 3.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 52% of the ownership is controlled by the top 16 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated insiders own under 1% of the company. It is a pretty big company, so it would be possible for board members to own a meaningful interest in the company, without owning much of a proportional interest. In this case, they own around US$5.5m worth of shares (at current prices). It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 14% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

