With 75% ownership of the shares, Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

If you want to know who really controls Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 75% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Pinterest. NYSE:PINS Ownership Breakdown September 21st 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pinterest?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Pinterest already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Pinterest's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NYSE:PINS Earnings and Revenue Growth September 21st 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Pinterest is not owned by hedge funds. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 7.6% of shares outstanding. Benjamin Silbermann is the second largest shareholder owning 5.9% of common stock, and Paul Sciarra holds about 5.7% of the company stock. Benjamin Silbermann, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 14 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Pinterest

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Pinterest, Inc.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$2.0b stake in this US$17b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 12% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Pinterest better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Pinterest .



NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

