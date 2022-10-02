With 70% ownership, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) boasts of strong institutional backing

A look at the shareholders of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 70% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises. NYSE:BW Ownership Breakdown October 2nd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NYSE:BW Earnings and Revenue Growth October 2nd 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises. Our data shows that B. Riley Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are B. Riley Financial, Inc. and FMR LLC, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 13%. In addition, we found that Kenneth Young, the CEO has 1.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$20m worth of stock in the US$562m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 13% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

