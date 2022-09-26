With 64% ownership, TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) boasts of strong institutional backing

A look at the shareholders of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 64% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about TortoiseEcofin Acquisition III. NYSE:TRTL Ownership Breakdown September 26th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TortoiseEcofin Acquisition III?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that TortoiseEcofin Acquisition III does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at TortoiseEcofin Acquisition III's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NYSE:TRTL Earnings and Revenue Growth September 26th 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 20% of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition III. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Our data shows that TortoiseEcofin Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder with 16% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Linden Advisors LP and D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 6.9%.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition III

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in their own names. It appears that the board holds about US$1.2m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$422m. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 16% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition III (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

