With 64% ownership, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) boasts of strong institutional backing

A look at the shareholders of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 64% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about KKR Acquisition Holdings I. NYSE:KAHC Ownership Breakdown October 3rd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About KKR Acquisition Holdings I?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of KKR Acquisition Holdings I, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NYSE:KAHC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 3rd 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in KKR Acquisition Holdings I. The company's largest shareholder is KKR & Co. Inc., with ownership of 20%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.3% and 4.0% of the stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of KKR Acquisition Holdings I

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp.. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own US$984k worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 16% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over KKR Acquisition Holdings I. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 20% stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for KKR Acquisition Holdings I (2 make us uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

