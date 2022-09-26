With 58% ownership, Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIA) boasts of strong institutional backing

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 58% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Orion Biotech Opportunities. NasdaqCM:ORIA Ownership Breakdown September 26th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Orion Biotech Opportunities?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Orion Biotech Opportunities, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NasdaqCM:ORIA Earnings and Revenue Growth September 26th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Orion Biotech Opportunities. The company's largest shareholder is Orion Sponsor Holdings, LLC, with ownership of 20%. Gerald Hosier is the second largest shareholder owning 6.0% of common stock, and 683 Capital Management, LLC holds about 4.8% of the company stock.

We did some more digging and found that 10 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Orion Biotech Opportunities

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp.. In their own names, insiders own US$16m worth of stock in the US$246m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 20%, of the Orion Biotech Opportunities stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Orion Biotech Opportunities you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

