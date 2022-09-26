With 58% ownership of the shares, Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (NYSE:PSPC) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

A look at the shareholders of Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (NYSE:PSPC) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 58% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Post Holdings Partnering, beginning with the chart below. NYSE:PSPC Ownership Breakdown September 26th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Post Holdings Partnering?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Post Holdings Partnering already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Post Holdings Partnering's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NYSE:PSPC Earnings and Revenue Growth September 26th 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Post Holdings Partnering is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Post Holdings, Inc. with 20% of shares outstanding. With 6.7% and 4.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and Governors Lane LP are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Post Holdings Partnering

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Post Holdings Partnering. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 20% of Post Holdings Partnering stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Post Holdings Partnering you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

