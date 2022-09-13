With 52% ownership, TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) boasts of strong institutional backing

A look at the shareholders of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about TKB Critical Technologies 1. NasdaqGM:USCT Ownership Breakdown September 13th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TKB Critical Technologies 1?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at TKB Critical Technologies 1's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqGM:USCT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 13th 2022

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 14% of TKB Critical Technologies 1. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Our data shows that Tkb Sponsor Llc is the largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. Saba Capital Management, L.P. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.5% of common stock, and Glazer Capital, LLC holds about 5.4% of the company stock.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of TKB Critical Technologies 1

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of TKB Critical Technologies 1. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It has a market capitalization of just US$291m, and the board has only US$1.0m worth of shares in their own names. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 20%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand TKB Critical Technologies 1 better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that TKB Critical Technologies 1 is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are significant...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

