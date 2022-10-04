With 50% ownership, World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA) has piqued the interest of institutional investors

If you want to know who really controls World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 50% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about World Quantum Growth Acquisition. NYSE:WQGA Ownership Breakdown October 4th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About World Quantum Growth Acquisition?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that World Quantum Growth Acquisition does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of World Quantum Growth Acquisition, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NYSE:WQGA Earnings and Revenue Growth October 4th 2022

World Quantum Growth Acquisition is not owned by hedge funds. World Quantum Growth Acquisition LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.0% and 3.9% of the stock.

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of World Quantum Growth Acquisition

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp.. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It seems the board members have no more than US$753k worth of shares in the US$256m company. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 30% stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 20%, of the World Quantum Growth Acquisition stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that World Quantum Growth Acquisition is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

