With 47% ownership, Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) insiders have a lot at stake

A look at the shareholders of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 47% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Forian regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Forian. NasdaqCM:FORA Ownership Breakdown September 1st 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Forian?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Forian. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Forian's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqCM:FORA Earnings and Revenue Growth September 1st 2022

Forian is not owned by hedge funds. Anthony Vuolo is currently the company's largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. Martin Wygod is the second largest shareholder owning 8.0% of common stock, and Adam Dublin holds about 7.2% of the company stock. Adam Dublin, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. In addition, we found that Daniel Barton, the CEO has 2.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Forian

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Forian Inc.. Insiders own US$63m worth of shares in the US$133m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 29% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Forian. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 9.1%, of the Forian stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 3.3% of Forian. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Forian better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Forian you should know about.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

