With 34% stake, Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

Every investor in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 34% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Alpha Partners Technology Merger, beginning with the chart below. NasdaqCM:APTM Ownership Breakdown October 3rd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alpha Partners Technology Merger?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Alpha Partners Technology Merger's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqCM:APTM Earnings and Revenue Growth October 3rd 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 14% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Sponsor LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. and Millennium Management LLC, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 6.8%.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Alpha Partners Technology Merger

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Given we are not picking up on insider ownership, we may have missing data. Therefore, it would be interesting to assess the CEO compensation and tenure, here.

General Public Ownership

With a 31% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Alpha Partners Technology Merger. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 21%, of the Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Alpha Partners Technology Merger (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

