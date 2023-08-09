With 30-Year Rates Over 7%, Housing Market Even Slower, Weekly Survey Says

Mortgage application activity fell during the week ending August 4 as mortgage rates soared above 7% to their highest level since last year, the latest Mortgage Bankers Association survey shows.

The number of mortgage applications fell 3.1% from the previous week, according to the MBA survey, and 30% from the same week a year earlier.

Joel Kan, MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist, noted in an August 9 news release that the dip in mortgage applications coincided with the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage jumping to 7.09% from 6.93%. That’s the highest rate since November 2022. On top of that, the average rate for FHA mortgages rose from 6.85% to 7.02%, a rate not seen since 2002.

“Not surprisingly, mortgage applications continued to decline given these higher rates, with overall application counts falling for the third consecutive week, as both purchase and refinance activity declined,” Kan said.

Also for the week ending August 4:

The average interest rate for a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage climbed to 6.51% from 6.39%.

The average interest rate for a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage increased to 6.36% from 6.18%.

The MBA survey covers more than three-fourths of U.S. residential mortgage applications received by mortgage bankers, commercial banks and savings-and-loan associations.

Is Rate Relief on the Horizon?

The lift in mortgage rates follows the Federal Reserve’s July 26 move to raise its benchmark interest rate, known as the federal funds rate. The Fed’s rate-setting committee bumped up the rate by one quarter of one percentage point to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%. Mortgage rates often go up following a Fed rate hike.

Jessica Lautz, deputy chief economist and vice president of research at the National Association of Realtors, wrote August 3 that good news could be on the horizon, though. Given that inflation is easing, the Fed might halt its string of rate hikes, leading to lower mortgage rates this fall and winter, she wrote.

“Remember that the U.S. dollar is the most powerful currency,” Lautz wrote, “and homeownership provides long-term wealth gains even amid temporary interest rate increases.”

2023 Recession Outlook Still Hazy

Lautz’s upbeat outlook comes as some forecasters are backing off their definitive projections for a recession this year. If anything, Bank of America says, a mild recession is on track for 2024. But a low unemployment rate and a solid economic growth rate suggest a recession won’t happen this year, the bank says.

The Federal Reserve’s independent staff also believes a recession is no longer in the cards, thanks to recent economic resilience, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on July 26. Still, depending on inflation and jobs data, the Fed might hike its benchmark rate again in September, Powell said.

Fitch Ratings expects a quarter-percentage-point rate hike by September, bringing the Fed’s benchmark rate to a range of 5.50% to 5.75%. If that happens, mortgage rates could increase again.

“The resilience of the economy and the labor market are complicating the Fed’s goal of bringing inflation towards its 2% target,” says Fitch.

The U.S. inflation rate declined to 3% in June, the smallest 12-month bump since March 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, the Fed’s key inflation gauge is core inflation, which in June “remained stubbornly high” at 4.1%, Fitch pointed out. The core inflation rate excludes spending on food and energy.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.