With 30% stake, Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

Every investor in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 30% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition. NYSE:PGSS Ownership Breakdown October 3rd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NYSE:PGSS Earnings and Revenue Growth October 3rd 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 27% of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Pegasus Digital Mobility Sponsor Llc is currently the company's largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Balyasny Asset Management L.P. and Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 7.3%. Furthermore, CEO Ralf Speth is the owner of 1.2% of the company's shares.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$8.5m worth of the US$282m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 28% stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 12%, of the Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated.

