With 14.4 million unemployed, Brazil's joblessness highest on record in Feb

Ana Mano Reuters
Unemployment in Brazil rose in the three months through February, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, as the number of jobless people in the country soared to a record 14.4 million, the highest since records began being kept in 2012.

According to IBGE, the jobless rate was 14.4% in the three months ending Feb. 28, up 2.7 percentage points from the same three-month period a year ago, when it was 11.6%.

Some 85.9 million Brazilians had work in February, IBGE said, stable from the prior three-month period, although still down 8.3% or 7.8 million people from the same period a year earlier.

