With 1% Drop In Mortgage Rates, Home Buyers Get $40K More In Purchasing Power, Redfin Says

Prospective homeowners can now afford a more expensive house than they could just a few months ago, thanks to a drop in mortgage rates.

An analysis by real estate brokerage site Redfin finds that a buyer with a $3,000 monthly housing budget and a 6.7% mortgage rate can afford to buy a $453,000 home—a $40,000 increase in purchasing power since last October, when mortgage rates averaged 7.8%

At that 6.7% mortgage rate, the monthly payment for an average-priced home of $363,000 is now $2,545—more than $160 less than the monthly average of $2,713 in October.

Redfin’s figures are based on a 30-year mortgage with a 20% down payment, a property tax rate of 1.25% and a 0.5% homeowners insurance rate. Homeowners association dues are not included.

Will Homes Continue To Get More Affordable?

Many analysts predict that mortgage rates will remain in the 6% range throughout 2024. But home prices are expected to rise, putting a crimp in affordability. In its January Economic, Housing and Mortgage Market Outlook, Freddie Mac projects that continuing demand and a shortage of homes for sale will push up purchase prices by 2.8% in 2024 and 2% in 2025.

Lower mortgage rates have also brought back bidding wars, according to Shoshana Godwin, a Redfin Premier agent in Seattle. “Late last year, many listings sat on the market as buyers sat on the sidelines, hoping for rates to drop,” but that’s changed, Godwin said in a statement.

“I’ve seen a few homes get 15-plus offers recently, and one got more than 30,” she added.

Multiple offers on the same house can push bids above the asking price.

But Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather contends that waiting to see whether mortgage rates decline even more in the next few months might not be worth it.

“Trying to time the market around mortgage rates is probably a waste of energy, as affordability is unlikely to change meaningfully in the next several months,” Fairweather said in a news release.

How To Qualify for a Lower Mortgage Rate

The interest rate of your mortgage loan is a big consideration in deciding just how much house you can afford. Here are some things you can do to snag the lowest rate possible.

Improve your credit. A higher credit score will help you qualify for a lower mortgage rate. To raise your credit score, make your debt payments on time and in full, and avoid taking on new lines of credit.

Save for a larger down payment. Putting down at least 20% of the purchase price could lead your lender to offer a more affordable mortgage rate. And with 20% down, you’ll be able to skip private mortgage insurance, or PMI, which will also lower your overall monthly payment.

Shop around. Compare rates from several lenders to find the best deal. Be sure to consider extra costs such as origination and application fees.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.