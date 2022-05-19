Witcher 3 set for next generation console release in fourth quarter

Adds details, background

GDANSK, May 19 (Reuters) - CD Projekt CDR.WA said on Thursday it plans to release its delayed Witcher 3 game for next generation consoles in the fourth quarter after guidance from its production team.

Poland's biggest video game maker had planned to release "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" for next generation consoles in the second quarter, but this was postponed in April as CD Projekt took work on the game back in-house.

CD Projekt did not give a new release date last month, but said "there was no monumental delay".

"The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt", which debuted in 2015, has sold more than 40 million copies, while the whole series has sold more than 65 million copies so far.

In March, CD Projekt said that it had begun work on new game in "The Witcher" series.

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Alexander Smith)

((Adrianna.Ebert@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 88;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.