WIT vs. GWRE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Business - Software Services sector might want to consider either Wipro Limited (WIT) or Guidewire Software (GWRE). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Wipro Limited has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Guidewire Software has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that WIT's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

WIT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 19.08, while GWRE has a forward P/E of 122.30. We also note that WIT has a PEG ratio of 2.12. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GWRE currently has a PEG ratio of 8.73.

Another notable valuation metric for WIT is its P/B ratio of 3.12. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, GWRE has a P/B of 6.25.

Based on these metrics and many more, WIT holds a Value grade of B, while GWRE has a Value grade of D.

WIT sticks out from GWRE in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that WIT is the better option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.