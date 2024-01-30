WIT or TYL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Business - Software Services sector might want to consider either Wipro Limited (WIT) or Tyler Technologies (TYL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Wipro Limited is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Tyler Technologies has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that WIT is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

WIT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 22.47, while TYL has a forward P/E of 49.97. We also note that WIT has a PEG ratio of 2.50. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TYL currently has a PEG ratio of 3.33.

Another notable valuation metric for WIT is its P/B ratio of 3.55. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TYL has a P/B of 6.44.

Based on these metrics and many more, WIT holds a Value grade of B, while TYL has a Value grade of F.

WIT has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than TYL, so it seems like value investors will conclude that WIT is the superior option right now.

