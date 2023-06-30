WIT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Wipro Ltd (Symbol: WIT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.74, changing hands as high as $4.77 per share. Wipro Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WIT's low point in its 52 week range is $4.32 per share, with $5.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.