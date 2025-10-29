Wistron (TWSE:3231) Price Target Increased by 14.05% to 177.99

The average one-year price target for Wistron (TWSE:3231) has been revised to NT$177.99 / share. This is an increase of 14.05% from the prior estimate of NT$156.06 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$129.28 to a high of NT$224.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.71% from the latest reported closing price of NT$152.50 / share.

Wistron Maintains 1.76% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.76%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wistron. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3231 is 0.19%, an increase of 9.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.57% to 246,273K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,147K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,690K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3231 by 22.35% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,630K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,783K shares , representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3231 by 18.29% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 24,750K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,453K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3231 by 6.94% over the last quarter.

EWT - iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF holds 14,579K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,745K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3231 by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 8,316K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

