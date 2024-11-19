Wistron Corporation Reports Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

Wistron Corporation ( (WICOF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Wistron Corporation presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Wistron Corporation, a Taiwanese company, specializes in research, development, design, and manufacturing of a wide range of electronic products and components, including computers, telecommunication equipment, and medical devices. In its latest earnings report for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, Wistron Corporation reported substantial growth in net revenues, achieving a total of NT$752 billion, up from NT$636 billion in the same period of 2023. This revenue growth translated into a significant increase in net profit, which rose to NT$21 billion, compared to NT$13 billion in the previous year, indicating a strong operational performance. The company’s gross profit margin improved to 8%, boosted by increased sales across its product lines. Wistron also saw a significant rise in total equity, driven by an increase in non-controlling interests and retained earnings. Despite the positive financial results, the company’s cash flow from operating activities saw a decrease due to higher trade receivables and inventory levels. Looking ahead, Wistron Corporation aims to continue leveraging its diverse product portfolio and global presence to sustain its growth momentum, while managing operational challenges such as inventory levels and cash flow management.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.