Wisr Secures $50M Facility from Nomura for Growth

Australian fintech company Wisr Ltd. has announced securing a $50M debt facility from global financial services group Nomura, aimed at bolstering their balance sheet and supporting their loan book growth. This strategic move is set to accelerate Wisr’s profitability and establish a sustainable capital position, with an initial drawdown of $35M to refinance existing debt and $15M earmarked for future growth initiatives. The partnership with Nomura reflects market confidence in Wisr’s prime loan book, technology, and risk frameworks.

