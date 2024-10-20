News & Insights

Wisr Ltd. Strengthens Corporate Governance Framework

October 20, 2024 — 07:07 pm EDT

Wisr Ltd. (AU:WZR) has released an update.

Wisr Ltd. has reaffirmed its commitment to high corporate governance standards, aligning with ASX recommendations to optimize shareholder value and business performance. The company’s board has adopted a robust framework to oversee strategic objectives, financial management, and risk management, ensuring responsible management and conduct. By focusing on ethical operations and a strong governance structure, Wisr aims to protect and enhance shareholder interests.

